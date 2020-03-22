Contrasting Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK)

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A Slack -90.58% -138.05% -45.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cornerworld and Slack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A Slack 1 9 11 0 2.48

Slack has a consensus price target of $27.85, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slack $630.42 million 19.41 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -15.65

Cornerworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack.

About Cornerworld

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

