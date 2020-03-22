Contrasting Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) & Synthorx (OTCMKTS:THOR)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Synthorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 40.23% 19.95% 18.56% Synthorx N/A -26.09% -24.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Synthorx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Synthorx 0 3 1 0 2.25

Synthorx has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.09%. Given Synthorx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synthorx is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Synthorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Synthorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Synthorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $804.57 million 14.30 $324.68 million N/A N/A Synthorx N/A N/A -$56.61 million ($6.59) -10.32

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Synthorx.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Synthorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It also develops IL-2 Synthorin for autoimmune indications; IL-10 Synthorin, a naturally occurring immune cell growth factor in humans for the treatment of immuno-oncology (IO); and IL-15 Synthorins, an immunoregulatory cytokine to treat IO. In addition, the company develops other Synthorin programs targeting undisclosed cytokines that play critical roles in the orchestration of anti-tumor responses by innate and adaptive immune cells. The company was formerly known as Alinos, Inc. and changed its name to Synthorx, Inc. in March 2014. Synthorx, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

