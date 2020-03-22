Contrasting Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Jernigan Capital pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Jernigan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jernigan Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.62%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.70%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Jernigan Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital 98.48% 14.85% 8.43% Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.80% 10.18% 3.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 5.51 $44.41 million $1.90 5.62 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.14 $37.28 million $1.43 7.55

Jernigan Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Jernigan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.