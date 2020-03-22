Contrasting Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & Xunlei (OTCMKTS:XNET)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43% Xunlei -29.43% -16.59% -12.02%

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trend Micro and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 3.31 $256.43 million $1.84 19.42 Xunlei $180.66 million 1.01 -$53.17 million N/A N/A

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Xunlei on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

