Contrasting Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 841.92%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 204.16 -$13.04 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.08 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10% Utah Medical Products 31.40% 14.81% 13.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

