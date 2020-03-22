Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $36,360,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,213,000 after buying an additional 345,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

CPRT stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

