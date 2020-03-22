Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,719,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

