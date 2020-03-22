Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Corteva by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,945,000 after acquiring an additional 723,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 10,607,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

