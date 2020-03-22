Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cortexyme by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,781. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.