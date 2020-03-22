Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.32 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $377.21 million and approximately $161.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00033091 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00093209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,965.51 or 0.99792797 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000905 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

