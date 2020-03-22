Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after purchasing an additional 101,946 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.80 on Friday, reaching $290.42. 6,581,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

