COTI (COTI) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, COTI has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

