Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 237.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,968 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Coty worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,315. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

