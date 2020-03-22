Couchain (COU) Market Cap Reaches $3,658.71

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $3,658.71 and approximately $4,222.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.04397913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

