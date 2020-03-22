Counos Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $167.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00078869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

