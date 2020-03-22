Counterparty 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $89.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00020095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.03458839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00696836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000575 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,357 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

