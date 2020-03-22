COVA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,170.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $316,531.50 and $491,170.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.02737329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00190975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

