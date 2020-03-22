Covesting Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Covesting has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $35,517.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

