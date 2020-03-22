Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.15. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $247.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

