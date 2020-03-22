Cred (LBA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, UEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

