CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Down 9.4% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. CREDIT has a total market cap of $61,680.60 and approximately $12,145.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00078995 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

