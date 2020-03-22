Credit Suisse AG Acquires 112,634 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

