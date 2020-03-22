Credit Suisse AG Acquires 46,454 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,237.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,786 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,486 in the last 90 days.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.76.

Slack stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.25. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

