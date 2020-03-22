Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $183.01 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

