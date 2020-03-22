Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 491.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 192,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $104.41 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

