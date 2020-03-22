Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,459 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Penumbra worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

