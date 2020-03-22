Credit Suisse AG Buys 74,007 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 438.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Zymeworks worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zymeworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Zymeworks Inc has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

