Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,092 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 391,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 141,413 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $13.00 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

