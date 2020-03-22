Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

