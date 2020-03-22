Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $12,932,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of SNX opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

