Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of BMC Stock worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after buying an additional 142,389 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BMC Stock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 861,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BMC Stock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BMCH opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

