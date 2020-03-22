Credit Suisse AG Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $109.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

