Credit Suisse AG Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,166,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $359.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.