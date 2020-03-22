Credit Suisse AG Has $4.29 Million Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 194,988 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $11,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

