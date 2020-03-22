Credit Suisse AG Has $4.30 Million Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Summit Materials worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $8.76 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

