Credit Suisse AG Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,563 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Hillenbrand worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 80,304 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after buying an additional 131,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hillenbrand by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristina A. Cerniglia acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $35,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,186.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

