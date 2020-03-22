Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

