Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

