Credit Suisse AG Purchases 33,148 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Banner worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $30.25 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

