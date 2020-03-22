Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,187 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

