Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,150,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

