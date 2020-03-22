Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 941.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

