Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of B2Gold worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.71 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.