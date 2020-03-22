Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Radian Group worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.