Credit Suisse AG Sells 113,981 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Delek US worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $846.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

