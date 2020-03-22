Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,024 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $87.40 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $143.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.