Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,841 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $93.82 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

