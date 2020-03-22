Credit Suisse AG Sells 401,540 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 401,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Nomura dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

DKS stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

