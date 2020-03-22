Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 82,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

INDY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

