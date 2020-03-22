Credit Suisse AG Sells 56,038 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

